Dr. Oluwole John Abe, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abe is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. Oluwole John Abe, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. Oluwole John Abe, MD is a Cardiology Specialist in London, KY. They completed their fellowship with State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
Dr. Abe works at
Locations
-
1
CHI Saint Joseph Medical Group - Cardiology1025 Saint Joseph Ln, London, KY 40741 DirectionsMonday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 5:00pm
-
2
KentuckyOne Health Cardiology Associates, London, KY1210 W 5th St, London, KY 40741 Directions
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Insurance Accepted
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Abe?
.
About Dr. Oluwole John Abe, MD
- Cardiology
- English, Yoruba
- Male
- 1841269834
Education & Certifications
- State University Of New York, Downstate Medical Center
- Columbia University College Of Physician & Surgeons, Harlem Hospital Center
- Harlem Hospital Center
- Clinical Cardiac Electrophysiology
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Joseph London
- Baptist Health Corbin
- Saint Joseph Hospital
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Abe has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abe accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Abe using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Abe has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abe works at
Dr. Abe has seen patients for Heart Disease, Electrocardiogram (EKG) and Arrhythmias, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abe on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abe speaks Yoruba.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Abe. The overall rating for this provider is 3.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abe.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Abe, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Abe appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.