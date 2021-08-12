Dr. John Abikhaled, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Abikhaled is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Abikhaled, MD
Offers telehealth
Dr. John Abikhaled, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Austin, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University and is affiliated with St. David's North Austin Medical Center, St. David's Medical Center, St. David's South Austin Medical Center, Arise Austin Medical Center and Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin.
Austin Surgeons, PLLC3901 Medical Pkwy Ste 201, Austin, TX 78756 Directions (512) 503-5071
- St. David's North Austin Medical Center
- St. David's Medical Center
- St. David's South Austin Medical Center
- Arise Austin Medical Center
- Ascension Seton Medical Center Austin
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- UniCare
- UnitedHealthCare
- WellPoint
Dr. Abikhaled is very friendly and incredibly thorough on making sure you understand your situation. I hope to never have to use his services again but 100% would go back if I needed too. His staff is also super welcoming and friendly.
- General Surgery
- 31 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- Baylor College Of Medicine|Baylor University
Dr. Abikhaled has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Abikhaled accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Abikhaled has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Abikhaled has seen patients for Parathyroidectomy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Abikhaled on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Abikhaled speaks Spanish.
29 patients have reviewed Dr. Abikhaled. The overall rating for this provider is 4.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Abikhaled.
