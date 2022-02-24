Overview

Dr. John Abraham, MD is a Family Medicine Specialist in Tulsa, OK. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 14 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from MOREHOUSE SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Ascension St. John Medical Center.



Dr. Abraham works at CROSSOVER HEALTH SERVICES in Tulsa, OK with other offices in Sapulpa, OK. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.