Overview of Dr. John Absher, MD

Dr. John Absher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Patewood Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.



Dr. Absher works at Neuroscience Associates in Greenville, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Insomnia along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.