Offers telehealth
Dr. John Absher, MD is a Neurology Specialist in Greenville, SC. They specialize in Neurology, has 18 years of experience, and is board certified in Neurology. They graduated from EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS and is affiliated with Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital, Prisma Health Patewood Hospital and St. Francis Downtown.
UMG Neuroscience Associates200 Patewood Dr Ste B350, Greenville, SC 29615 Directions (864) 454-4500
Hospital Affiliations
- Prisma Health Greenville Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Greer Memorial Hospital
- Prisma Health Patewood Hospital
- St. Francis Downtown
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Anthem
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Early on in his visits with Dr. Absher, late husband had a thorough, extensive neurological exam that unfortunately confirmed our suspicions. Dr. Absher gently and professionally guided him….and me…through his last years. He was always clear, kindly, patient and appropriate in his communications to my husband who could be ….charmingly difficult. I have the upmost respect for Dr. Absher’s depth and breadth of knowledge as well as for his skillful, humane interactions with his sometimes befuddled patients.
- Neurology
- 18 years of experience
- English
Education & Certifications
- University Iowa Hosps And Clinics|University Of Md Med Sys
- EASTERN VIRGINIA MEDICAL SCHOOL / MEDICAL COLLEGE OF HAMPTON ROADS
- Neurology
Dr. Absher has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Absher accepts Anthem, CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Absher has seen patients for Dementia, Alzheimer's Disease and Insomnia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Absher on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
55 patients have reviewed Dr. Absher. The overall rating for this provider is 2.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Absher.
