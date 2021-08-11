Dr. Ackley has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Ackley, DO
Overview of Dr. John Ackley, DO
Dr. John Ackley, DO is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Waco, TX. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 11 years of experience. They graduated from Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple and Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest.
They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackley's Office Locations
- 1 140 Hillcrest Medical Blvd Ste 200, Waco, TX 76712 Directions (254) 741-1400
Hospital Affiliations
- Baylor Scott & White Medical Center - Temple
- Baylor Scott and White Medical Center Hillcrest
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
Ratings & Reviews
Fantastic doctor and bedside manner!
About Dr. John Ackley, DO
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 11 years of experience
- English
- 1811261985
Education & Certifications
- Lake Erie College of Osteopathic Medicine
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ackley accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Cigna, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ackley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ackley has seen patients for Low Back Pain, Back Pain and Chronic Neck Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ackley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
3 patients have reviewed Dr. Ackley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ackley.
