Dr. John Adams Sr, MD
Overview of Dr. John Adams Sr, MD
Dr. John Adams Sr, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Chattanooga, TN. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from FLINT MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NEW ORLEANS UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga and Parkridge Medical Center.
Dr. Adams Sr' Office Locations
Chattanooga Office929 Spring Creek Rd Ste 104, Chattanooga, TN 37412 Directions (423) 510-0250
Hospital Affiliations
- CHI Memorial Hospital Chattanooga
- Parkridge Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- 1st Medical Network
- AARP
- Accepts most major Health Plans. Please contact our office for details.
- Aetna
- Alliant Health Plans
- Ambetter
- American General
- American International Group (AIG)
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Beech Street (Multiplan)
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Compassionate Care Network (CCN)
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Humana
- Medicaid
- Medicaid of Kentucky
- Medicaid of Tennessee
- MultiPlan
- NovaNet
- One Health
- Peach State Health Plan
- Private HealthCare Systems
- Signature Health Alliance
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
- Worker's Compensation
Ratings & Reviews
He has birth all 3 of my children and all the children in my family. Dr. Adams is like a father figure. He is very knowledgeable and stern. You can talk to him very easily about anything. He is one of the reasons I went to college and graduated with honors. You don't find health care professionals like him anymore. It is not just him but his entire staff. They work together so well and you can tell that they love working for him. Environment is everything.
About Dr. John Adams Sr, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 35 years of experience
- English
- 1003880493
Education & Certifications
- FLINT MEDICAL COLLEGE OF NEW ORLEANS UNIVERSITY
