Dr. John Adams, MD

Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
3.7 (3)
Overview

Dr. John Adams, MD is a Child & Adolescent Psychiatry Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston

Dr. Adams works at Bright Minds Family Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Ascend Tms Pllc
    19016 Stone Oak Pkwy Ste 106, San Antonio, TX 78258 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (210) 314-5475

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

Suicidal Ideation
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
Drug and Alcohol Dependence
Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Suicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug and Alcohol Dependence Chevron Icon
Homicidal Ideation Chevron Icon
Schizoaffective Disorder Chevron Icon
ADHD and-or ADD Chevron Icon
Adjustment Disorder Chevron Icon
Bipolar Disorder Chevron Icon
Borderline Personality Disorder Chevron Icon
Drug-Induced Mental Disorders Chevron Icon
Personality Disorders Chevron Icon
Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) Chevron Icon
Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery Chevron Icon
Psychosis Due to Mental Illness Chevron Icon
Schizophrenia Chevron Icon
Anxiety Chevron Icon
Autism Chevron Icon
Bulimia Chevron Icon
Developmental and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
Eating Disorders Chevron Icon
Impulse Control Disorders Chevron Icon
Major Depressive Disorder Chevron Icon
Marijuana Addiction Chevron Icon
Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse Chevron Icon
Phobia Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Evaluation - Child and Adolescent Chevron Icon
Psychiatric Medication Therapy Chevron Icon
Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain) Chevron Icon
Psychosis Chevron Icon
Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence Chevron Icon
Speech, Language and Learning Disorders Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • CompPsych
    • Humana
    • TriWest Champus
    • UnitedHealthCare

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.7
    Average provider rating
    Based on 3 ratings
    Patient Ratings (3)
    5 Star
    (2)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Feb 05, 2020
    . — Feb 05, 2020
    About Dr. John Adams, MD

    Specialties
    • Child & Adolescent Psychiatry
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1831393420
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University of Texas Medical Branch, Galveston
    Undergraduate School
    • Southern Methodist University
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Adams has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adams works at Bright Minds Family Psychiatry in San Antonio, TX. View the full address on Dr. Adams’s profile.

    Dr. Adams has seen patients for Suicidal Ideation, Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder and Drug and Alcohol Dependence, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adams on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    3 patients have reviewed Dr. Adams. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adams.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adams, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adams appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

