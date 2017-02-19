Overview of Dr. John Adams Jr, MD

Dr. John Adams Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.



Dr. Adams Jr works at The Conrad Pearson Clinic PC in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.