Dr. John Adams Jr, MD

Urology
4.0 (8)
Map Pin Small Germantown, TN
Accepting new patients
33 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Adams Jr, MD

Dr. John Adams Jr, MD is an Urology Specialist in Germantown, TN. They specialize in Urology, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS and is affiliated with Methodist University Hospital.

Dr. Adams Jr works at The Conrad Pearson Clinic PC in Germantown, TN with other offices in Southaven, MS. They frequently treat conditions like Enlarged Prostate (BPH), Urinary Stones and Kidney Stones along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adams Jr' Office Locations

  1. 1
    The Conrad Pearson Clinic PC
    1325 Wolf Park Dr Ste 102, Germantown, TN 38138 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 349-1964
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Conradpearson Clinic PC
    125 Guthrie Dr, Southaven, MS 38671 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (662) 349-1964

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Methodist University Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones
Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
Urinary Stones
Kidney Stones

Enlarged Prostate (BPH) Chevron Icon
Urinary Stones Chevron Icon
Kidney Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Infection Chevron Icon
Blood in Urine (Hematuria) Chevron Icon
Hypogonadism Chevron Icon
Overactive Bladder Chevron Icon
Spermatocele Chevron Icon
Testicular Dysfunction Chevron Icon
Urinary Incontinence Chevron Icon
Vesicoureteral Reflux Chevron Icon
Lithotripsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stones Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Balanoposthitis Chevron Icon
Bladder Atony Chevron Icon
Bladder Cancer Chevron Icon
Bladder Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Bladder Function Test Chevron Icon
Bladder Scan Chevron Icon
Bladder Stones Chevron Icon
Bladder Surgery Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Congenital Obstruction of Ureteropelvic Junction Chevron Icon
Cystourethroscopy and Transurethral Resection of Bladder Neck Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Elevated PSA (Prostate Specific Antigen) Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Hydrocele Chevron Icon
Hydronephrosis Chevron Icon
Kidney Cancer Chevron Icon
Kidney Stone Removal, Closed Chevron Icon
Lymph Node Biopsy or Excision Chevron Icon
Neurogenic Bladder Chevron Icon
Painful Urination (Dysuria) Chevron Icon
Prostate Biopsy Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Prostate Cancer Screening Exam (DRE) Chevron Icon
Prostate Removal Chevron Icon
Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
TURP (Transurethral Resection of Prostate) or Laser Destruction of Prostate Chevron Icon
Urethral Stricture Chevron Icon
Uroflowmetry Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Chronic Kidney Diseases Chevron Icon
Chronic Prostatitis Chevron Icon
Cystectomy Chevron Icon
Cystotomy Chevron Icon
End-Stage Renal Disease Chevron Icon
Epididymitis Chevron Icon
Hypospadias Chevron Icon
Kidney and Ureter Removal Chevron Icon
Nighttime Urination (Nocturia) Chevron Icon
Orchitis Chevron Icon
Polyuria Chevron Icon
Prostate Stones Chevron Icon
Renal Transplant and Nephrectomy Chevron Icon
Ureteral Stricture or Kinking Chevron Icon
Urethral Dilation Chevron Icon
Urethral Stones Chevron Icon
Urinary Stone Removal (Litholapaxy) Chevron Icon
Urinary Tract Infection (UTI) Chevron Icon
Urinary-Genital Tract Fistula, Female Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
    Ratings & Reviews
    4.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (2)
    About Dr. John Adams Jr, MD

    • Urology
    Years of Experience
    • 33 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Czech
    NPI Number
    • 1962469023
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • LOUISIANA STATE UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE IN NEW ORLEANS
