Dr. John Adeniyi, MD

Vascular Surgery
3.1 (17)
Map Pin Small Bridgeport, WV
Accepting new patients
20 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Adeniyi, MD

Dr. John Adeniyi, MD is a Vascular Surgery Specialist in Bridgeport, WV. They specialize in Vascular Surgery, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Braxton County Memorial Hospital, St. Joseph's Hospital and United Hospital Center.

Dr. Adeniyi works at United Vascular And Vein Center in Bridgeport, WV. They frequently treat conditions like Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adeniyi's Office Locations

    United Vascular & Vein Center Pllc
    United Vascular & Vein Center Pllc
527 Medical Park Dr Ste 501, Bridgeport, WV 26330
(304) 842-3993

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Braxton County Memorial Hospital
  • St. Joseph's Hospital
  • United Hospital Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    3.1
    Average provider rating
    Based on 17 ratings
    Patient Ratings (17)
    5 Star
    (8)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (1)
    2 Star
    (1)
    1 Star
    (7)
    May 29, 2018
    Doc sat down and explained all procedures. Completed the operation and did an excellent job. Assistant left a lot to be desired. But I give this Doc a 5.0.
    J. Slusser — May 29, 2018
    About Dr. John Adeniyi, MD

    Specialties
    • Vascular Surgery
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 20 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1306920756
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • ALBANY MEDICAL COLLEGE
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • General Surgery and Vascular Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Adeniyi, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adeniyi is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adeniyi has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adeniyi has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adeniyi works at United Vascular And Vein Center in Bridgeport, WV. View the full address on Dr. Adeniyi’s profile.

    Dr. Adeniyi has seen patients for Peripheral Vascular Disease (PAD, PVD), Venous Insufficiency and Aneurysm, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adeniyi on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    17 patients have reviewed Dr. Adeniyi. The overall rating for this provider is 3.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adeniyi.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adeniyi, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adeniyi appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.