Overview of Dr. John Ader, DO

Dr. John Ader, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.



Dr. Ader works at Saltzer Medical Group in Nampa, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.