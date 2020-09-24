Dr. John Ader, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Ader, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Ader, DO
Dr. John Ader, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.
Dr. Ader's Office Locations
Southern Idaho Health Partners Dba Saltzer Clinics215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa, ID 83686 Directions (208) 463-3000Wednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Saltzer Medical Group3277 E Louise Dr Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Directions (208) 884-2920
Hospital Affiliations
- Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
- Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
- St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
- St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
- St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross of Idaho
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- SelectHealth
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Above and beyond my expectations. He was pleasant and did a thorough exam, took time to give detailed explanations, took my symptoms and concerns seriously, appropriate blood work and ex-rays, and a followup appointment--and even hard-copy handouts for exercises and advice for pain mitigation. He was the antithesis of my disappointing appointment with Dr. Dingman.
About Dr. John Ader, DO
- Rheumatology
- 23 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1992789564
Education & Certifications
- University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
- Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
- At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
- Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Ader accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ader has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Ader speaks Spanish.
27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ader.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.