Dr. John Ader, DO

Rheumatology
3.0 (27)
Map Pin Small Nampa, ID
Accepting new patients
23 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Ader, DO

Dr. John Ader, DO is a Rheumatology Specialist in Nampa, ID. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 23 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa, Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center, St. Luke's Boise Medical Center, St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center and St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center.

Dr. Ader works at Saltzer Medical Group in Nampa, ID with other offices in Meridian, ID. They frequently treat conditions like Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Conditions Treated and Procedures Performed
Dr. Ader's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Southern Idaho Health Partners Dba Saltzer Clinics
    215 E Hawaii Ave, Nampa, ID 83686 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 463-3000
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Saltzer Medical Group
    3277 E Louise Dr Ste 200, Meridian, ID 83642 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (208) 884-2920

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Saint Alphonsus Medical Center - Nampa
  • Saint Alphonsus Regional Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Boise Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Elmore Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Nampa Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Arthritis
Osteoporosis
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist
Cutaneous Lupus Erythematosus
Fibromyalgia
Limb Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
Osteoarthritis of Hands
Osteopenia
Raynaud's Disease
Bursitis
Chronic Fatigue Syndrome
Rheumatoid Arthritis
Ankylosing Spondylitis
Carpal Tunnel Syndrome
Chronic Neck Pain
Chronic Pain
Degenerative Disc Disease
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis)
Gout
Intervertebral Disc Disease
Joint Pain
Limb Cramp
Low Back Pain
Lupus
Osteoarthritis of Hip
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
Osteoarthritis of Spine
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain
Plantar Fasciitis
Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
Psoriatic Arthritis
Sjögren's Syndrome
Spondylitis
Trigger Finger
Achilles Tendinitis
Arthritis of the Neck
Autoimmune Diseases
Bone Disorders
Chondrocalcinosis
Cryoglobulinemia
De Quervain's Disease
Dermatomyositis
Difficulty With Walking
Dry Eyes
Elbow Injuries
Felty's Syndrome
Foot Conditions
Hammer Toe
Hand Conditions
Immune Thrombocytopenic Purpura (ITP)
Joint Drainage
Knee Disorders
Lateral and Medial Epicondylitis (Tennis and Golf Elbow)
Limb Swelling
Polymyositis
Pulmonary Disease
Shoulder Disorders
Shoulder Impingement Syndrome
Spine Disorders
Spondylosis
Systemic Sclerosis
Temporal Arteritis
Vascular Disease
    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross of Idaho
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Medicare
    • MultiPlan
    • SelectHealth
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 27 ratings
    Patient Ratings (27)
    5 Star
    (13)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (12)
    Sep 24, 2020
    Above and beyond my expectations. He was pleasant and did a thorough exam, took time to give detailed explanations, took my symptoms and concerns seriously, appropriate blood work and ex-rays, and a followup appointment--and even hard-copy handouts for exercises and advice for pain mitigation. He was the antithesis of my disappointing appointment with Dr. Dingman.
    About Dr. John Ader, DO

    • Rheumatology
    • 23 years of experience
    • English, Spanish
    • 1992789564
    Education & Certifications

    • University of Texas Southwestern Medical Center At Dallas
    • Genesys Regional Medical Center Health Park
    • At Still University Health Sciences/Kirksville College Of Osteopathic Medicine
    • Internal Medicine and Rheumatology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Ader, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Ader is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Ader has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Ader has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Ader has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoporosis and Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ader on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    27 patients have reviewed Dr. Ader. The overall rating for this provider is 3.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ader.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ader, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ader appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

