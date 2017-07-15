Overview of Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD

Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Baylor College Med



Dr. Adkins works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 702 in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.