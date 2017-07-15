See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Lexington, KY
Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.2 (9)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD

Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Lexington, KY. They completed their residency with Baylor College Med

Dr. Adkins works at Baptist Health Medical Group Obgyn Suite 702 in Lexington, KY with other offices in Georgetown, KY. They frequently treat conditions like Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Adkins' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN
    1700 Nicholasville Rd Ste 701, Lexington, KY 40503 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions
  2. 2
    Baptist Health Medical Group OB/GYN
    206 BEVINS LN, Georgetown, KY 40324 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Baptist Health Lexington

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening
Blood Disorders in Pregnancy
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum
Ovarian Cancer Screening

Blood Disorders in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Abnormal Uterine Bleeding Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Monitoring Chevron Icon
Intrauterine Growth Restriction Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Adenomyosis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Birth Control Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
Cervical Dysplasia Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infections Chevron Icon
Chronic Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Dilation and Curettage Chevron Icon
Endometriosis Chevron Icon
Female Infertility Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
HPV (Human Papillomavirus) Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain During Pregnancy Chevron Icon
Maternal Anemia Chevron Icon
Menopause Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Pelvic Pain Chevron Icon
Placenta Previa Chevron Icon
Polycystic Ovarian Syndrome Chevron Icon
Preeclampsia Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Venous Thrombosis and Phlebitis in Pregnancy Chevron Icon
    • Aetna
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Assurant Health
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Bluegrass Family Health
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Medical Mutual of Ohio
    • MultiPlan
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.2
    Average provider rating
    Based on 9 ratings
    Patient Ratings (9)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (2)
    1 Star
    (0)
    Jul 15, 2017
    I love Doctor Adkins. Been going to him for years. He is so kind. He is very straight to the point and I believe him to be superbly ethical and a very good kind hearted person. I trust him completely. As a bonus, his nursing staff is the best, most friendly I've ever found. His office is beautiful & exceptionally clean. There is usually a bit of waiting after check in and being taken to room by nurse, but so so worth it! Dr. Adkins is the best!
    Karman in Lexington — Jul 15, 2017
    About Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD

    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1821040395
    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Baylor College Med
    Residency

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. J Thomas Adkins, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Adkins is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Adkins has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Adkins has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Adkins has seen patients for Blood Disorders in Pregnancy and Coagulation Defects in Pregnancy and Postpartum, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Adkins on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    9 patients have reviewed Dr. Adkins. The overall rating for this provider is 4.2. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Adkins.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Adkins, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Adkins appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

