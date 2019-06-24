Dr. John Admire, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Admire is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Admire, MD
Overview of Dr. John Admire, MD
Dr. John Admire, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in San Antonio, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 12 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS and is affiliated with Baptist Medical Center.
Dr. Admire works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Dr. Admire's Office Locations
-
1
STAT Surgical5430 Fredericksburg Rd, San Antonio, TX 78229 Directions (210) 949-0304
Hospital Affiliations
- Baptist Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Admire?
He removed my gallbladder QUICKLY & got me out of misery
About Dr. John Admire, MD
- General Surgery
- 12 years of experience
- English
- 1801181110
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF TEXAS MEDICAL BRANCH / SAHS
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Admire has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Admire accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Admire has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Admire works at
5 patients have reviewed Dr. Admire. The overall rating for this provider is 2.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Admire.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Admire, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Admire appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.