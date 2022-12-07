Dr. John Afshar, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Afshar is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Afshar, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Afshar, MD
Dr. John Afshar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.
Dr. Afshar's Office Locations
Palm Beach Neuroscience Institute901 Village Blvd Ste 702, West Palm Beach, FL 33409 Directions (561) 882-6214
Hospital Affiliations
- Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital
- Good Samaritan Medical Center
- HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital
- St. Mary's Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Ambetter
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Afshar is honest in his assessments & cautious in his recommendations.
About Dr. John Afshar, MD
- Neurosurgery
- 36 years of experience
- English
- 1245215409
Education & Certifications
- Nat Inst Hlth
- Georgetown University
- Georgetown U, School of Medicine
Dr. Afshar works at
