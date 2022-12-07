Overview of Dr. John Afshar, MD

Dr. John Afshar, MD is a Neurosurgery Specialist in West Palm Beach, FL. They specialize in Neurosurgery, has 36 years of experience. They graduated from Georgetown U, School of Medicine and is affiliated with Cleveland Clinic Martin North Hospital, Good Samaritan Medical Center, HCA Florida Raulerson Hospital and St. Mary's Medical Center.



Dr. Afshar works at TFPS SMMC 901 Village BLVD, Ste 702 in West Palm Beach, FL. They frequently treat conditions like Low Back Pain, Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) and Cervical Spine Myelopathy along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.