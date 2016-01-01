Overview of Dr. John Afthinos, MD

Dr. John Afthinos, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Rego Park, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 19 years of experience. They graduated from TEACHERS COLLEGE AT COLUMBIA UNIVERSITY and is affiliated with Long Island Jewish Medical Center.



Dr. Afthinos works at Northwell Health at Rego Park in Rego Park, NY. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy and Laparoscopic along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Blue Cross Blue Shield and UnitedHealthCare as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.