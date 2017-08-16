Overview of Dr. John Aime, MD

Dr. John Aime, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.



Dr. Aime works at AIME JOHN S MD OFFICE in Plant City, FL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.