Dr. John Aime, MD
Dr. John Aime, MD is a Pediatrics Specialist in Plant City, FL. They specialize in Pediatrics, has 38 years of experience. They graduated from SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE.
John S. Aime M.d.212 N Alexander St, Plant City, FL 33563 Directions (813) 752-9556
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
He's an old-fashioned Doctor. He genuinely loves his kids. As a mother to a child with a major heart defect- the doctor really supported me. Amazing man- they don't come better.
- Pediatrics
- 38 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- SAINT GEORGE'S UNIVERSITY / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Dr. Aime speaks Spanish.
