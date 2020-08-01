Dr. John Aker, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Aker is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Aker, MD
Overview of Dr. John Aker, MD
Dr. John Aker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.
Dr. Aker works at
Dr. Aker's Office Locations
-
1
My Plastic Surgery Group - Sando Jones Aker11450 N Meridian St Ste 225, Carmel, IN 46032 Directions (317) 848-5512
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Aker?
Dr Aker has superior stitching skills. He is a kind gentleman and treats you no differently before or after your procedure like some plastic surgeons do. He’s a great guy to have on your team in recovery.
About Dr. John Aker, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 35 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1376676098
Education & Certifications
- New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
- Buffalo Columbus Hospital
- Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
- University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
- Canisius University
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Aker has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Aker has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Aker works at
Dr. Aker speaks Spanish.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Aker. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Aker.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Aker, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Aker appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.