Overview of Dr. John Aker, MD

Dr. John Aker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.



Dr. Aker works at My Plastic Surgery Group in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

