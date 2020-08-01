See All Plastic Surgeons in Carmel, IN
Dr. John Aker, MD

Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
4.3 (11)
Map Pin Small Carmel, IN
Accepting new patients
35 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Aker, MD

Dr. John Aker, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Carmel, IN. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 35 years of experience. They graduated from University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel.

Dr. Aker works at My Plastic Surgery Group in Carmel, IN. They are accepting new patients. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Aker's Office Locations

  1. 1
    My Plastic Surgery Group - Sando Jones Aker
    11450 N Meridian St Ste 225, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 848-5512

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction
Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery)
Gynecomastia
Liposuction

Body Contouring (After Weight Loss Surgery) Chevron Icon
Gynecomastia Chevron Icon
Liposuction Chevron Icon
Restylane® Injections Chevron Icon
Skin Aging Chevron Icon
Skin Resurfacing Chevron Icon
Wrinkles Chevron Icon
  View other providers who treat Wrinkles

Ratings & Reviews
4.3
Average provider rating
Based on 11 ratings
Patient Ratings (11)
5 Star
(9)
4 Star
(0)
3 Star
(0)
2 Star
(0)
1 Star
(2)
Read more reviews on Healthgrades
About Dr. John Aker, MD

  • Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
  • 35 years of experience
  • English, Spanish
  • 1376676098
Education & Certifications

  • New York University Medical Center-Tisch Hospital
  • Buffalo Columbus Hospital
  • Childrens Hospital of Buffalo
  • University At Buffalo State University Of New York School Of Medicine
  • Canisius University
