Dr. John Alappatt, MD

Ophthalmology
4.8 (21)
Accepting new patients
30 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview of Dr. John Alappatt, MD

Dr. John Alappatt, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Houston, TX. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY.

Dr. Alappatt works at Houston Retina Associates in Houston, TX with other offices in Webster, TX. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Alappatt's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Houston Retina Associates - Main
    7789 Southwest Fwy Ste 530, Houston, TX 77074 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 495-2222
    Monday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Houston Retina Associates - Clear Lake
    561 W Medical Center Blvd Ste E, Webster, TX 77598 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (281) 495-2222
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 5:00pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound

Farnsworth Lantern Test
Ultrasound, Eye
B-Scan Ultrasound
Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Aphakia and Other Disorders of Lens
Blepharitis
Chorioretinal Scars
Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM)
Destruction of Lesion of Retina and Choroid
Diabetic Macular Edema (DME)
Eye Infections
Floaters
Iridocyclitis
Macular Edema
Macular Hole
Repair of Retinal Detachment or Retinal Tear
Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear
Retinal Dystrophy
Retinal Hemorrhage
Retinal Telangiectasia
Retinal Vein Occlusion
Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP)
Uveitis and Iridocyclitis
Vision Screening
Vitrectomy (incl. Macular Hole Repair)
Vitreoretinal Surgery
Vitreous Hemorrhage
Wet Age-Related Macular Degeneration
Acute Endophthalmitis
Allergic Conjunctivitis
Anterior Ischemic Optic Neuropathy
Benign Neoplasm of Choroid
Benign Neoplasm of Eye
Blind Hypertensive Eye
Cataract
Cataract Removal Surgery
Central Serous Chorioretinopathy
Chalazion
Chorioretinitis
Chronic Endophthalmitis
Conjunctival Hemorrhage
Contusion of the Eyeball
Corneal Diseases
Degenerative Disorders of Globe
Disseminated Chorioretinitis and Disseminated Retinochoroiditis
Drusen
Dry Eyes
Endophthalmitis
Eye Cancer
Eye Test
Eyelid Disorders
Foveal and-or Macular Hypoplasia
Glaucoma
Keratitis
Keratoconus
Lazy Eye
Nearsightedness
Ocular Hypertension
Ocular Prosthetics
Paralytic Strabismus
Pars Planitis
Pinkeye (Conjunctivitis)
Progressive High Myopia
Pterygium
Purulent Endophthalmitis
Retinal Cysts
Retinal Ischemia
Retinal Neovascularization
Retinoschisis
Senile Cataracts
Stye
Tear Duct Disorders
    • Aetna
    • Ambetter
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Texas
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • Humana Health Plan of Texas
    • MultiPlan

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 21 ratings
    Patient Ratings (21)
    5 Star
    (19)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Nov 16, 2022
    Dr Alapatt is the very best! I have been seeing Dr Alappatt over 5 years. I trust him with my care.
    Sharon D — Nov 16, 2022
    About Dr. John Alappatt, MD

    Specialties
    • Ophthalmology
    Years of Experience
    • 30 years of experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English, Spanish
    NPI Number
    • 1568409688
    Education & Certifications

    Fellowship
    • University Of Texas Southwestern Medical Center
    Residency
    • University Of Cincinnati Medical Center
    Internship
    • AKRON GENERAL MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • NORTHEASTERN OHIO UNIVERSITY
    Board Certifications
    • Ophthalmology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Alappatt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alappatt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Alappatt has an average wait time of 31 – 45 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Alappatt has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    21 patients have reviewed Dr. Alappatt. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alappatt.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alappatt, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alappatt appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

