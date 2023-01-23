Dr. John Albert, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Albert is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Albert, MD is a Rheumatology Specialist in Milwaukee, WI. They specialize in Rheumatology, has 32 years of experience, and is board certified in Rheumatology. They graduated from DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE.
Rheumatic Disease Center7080 N Port Washington Rd, Milwaukee, WI 53217 Directions (414) 351-4009
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I have been seeing Dr. Albert for 7 months now. I was referred to him by another physician’s strong recommendation for swelling and pain in my hands, they were almost unusable. I also had constant joint pain throughout my body and it was affecting my entire life. Dr. Albert exhibits passion for what he does and insured me that he could help. We did blood work, canceled some meds and started on some new ones. In a period of time as we continued through his process, swelling disappeared, flexibility returned and much of the pain throughout my body has diminished. I am back to living again! Dr. Albert clearly explains what he discovers as well as his plan of action moving forward. He follows up with phone calls, will always let you know “he is only a phone call away”, and information is available in an on-line portal. Staff is friendly and the facility is nice, clean, and conveniently located. I am very happy with my care and can highly recommend Dr. Albert and staff.
- Rheumatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- DR M.G.R. MEDICAL UNIVERSITY / MADRAS MEDICAL COLLEGE
- Rheumatology
Dr. Albert has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Albert accepts Anthem, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Albert has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Albert has seen patients for Arthritis, Osteoarthritis and Fibromyalgia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Albert on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
83 patients have reviewed Dr. Albert. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Albert.
