Dr. John Alevizos, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alevizos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alevizos, DO
Overview
Dr. John Alevizos, DO is a Family Medicine Specialist in Santa Ana, CA. They specialize in Family Medicine, has 33 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice/OMT. They graduated from Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med.
Dr. Alevizos works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
U.s. Healthworks Medical Group PC1530 E Edinger Ave Ste 1, Santa Ana, CA 92705 Directions (714) 541-8464
-
2
Alevizos Medical15751 Rockfield Blvd Ste 120, Irvine, CA 92618 Directions (949) 916-3600
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alevizos?
Dr A has completely changed my life. He has found the right medications and the optimal dosages instead of “just enough” to get you in the normal range. He looks at your overall health and is a great listener. Highly recommend!
About Dr. John Alevizos, DO
- Family Medicine
- 33 years of experience
- English, Greek and Spanish
- 1689671380
Education & Certifications
- Calif Med Center Usc School Med
- Chicago College Of Osteopathic Med
- Loyola
- Family Practice/OMT
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alevizos has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alevizos has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alevizos works at
Dr. Alevizos speaks Greek and Spanish.
48 patients have reviewed Dr. Alevizos. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alevizos.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alevizos, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alevizos appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.