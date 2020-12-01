Dr. John Alexander, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alexander, MD
Overview
Dr. John Alexander, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They specialize in General Surgery, has 46 years of experience, and is board certified in General Surgery. They graduated from AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE.
Dr. Alexander works at
Find providers based on your care needs
Locations
-
1
Alexander Center For Obesity Surgery10670 N Central Expy Ste 650, Dallas, TX 75231 Directions (972) 247-7767
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander?
Dr. Alexander fixed by bariatric surgery AND did my abdominal surgery after. He took great care of me even when I had a minor complication. I highly recommend him for people with complex cases or those that need revisions! I’m extremely pleased with my new body!!!
About Dr. John Alexander, MD
- General Surgery
- 46 years of experience
- English
- 1427108950
Education & Certifications
- AVICENNA STATE MEDICAL INSTITUTE OF KABUL / FACULTY OF MEDICINE
- General Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander works at
39 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander. The overall rating for this provider is 3.5. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.