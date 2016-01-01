Dr. John Alexander, DO is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alexander, DO
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Alexander, DO
Dr. John Alexander, DO is a Pediatric Cardiology Specialist in Las Vegas, NV. They graduated from Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine and is affiliated with Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center, Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center, Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV and Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus.
Dr. Alexander works at
Dr. Alexander's Office Locations
Children's Heart Center of Nevada3131 La Canada St Ste 230, Las Vegas, NV 89169 Directions (702) 805-2368
Hospital Affiliations
- Sunrise Hospital And Medical Center
- Southern Hills Hospital And Medical Center
- Dignity Health - St. Rose Dominican Hospital, Rose de Lima Campus - Henderson, NV
- Dignity Health St. Rose Dominican - Siena Campus
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
About Dr. John Alexander, DO
- Pediatric Cardiology
- English
- 1467688036
Education & Certifications
- Lebonheur Children’s Hospital
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Penn State Milton S. Hershey Medical Center
- Edward Via College of Osteopathic Medicine
