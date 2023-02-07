Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alexander Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD
Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.
Dr. Alexander Jr works at
Dr. Alexander Jr's Office Locations
-
1
Non-Surgical Spine Center - Mount Pleasant526 Johnnie Dodds Blvd Ste 301, Mount Pleasant, SC 29464 Directions (864) 691-4582Monday8:30am - 5:00pmTuesday8:30am - 5:00pmWednesday8:30am - 5:00pmThursday8:30am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
-
2
Non-Surgical Spine Center - Charleston8901 University Blvd, North Charleston, SC 29406 Directions (864) 691-7149Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pmSaturdayClosedSundayClosed
-
3
Non-Surgical Spine Center - Charleston418 Folly Rd, Charleston, SC 29412 Directions (864) 691-4581Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:30am - 2:30pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Mount Pleasant Hospital
- Roper Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Choice Health
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alexander Jr?
Their medical team is wonderful. I'm feeling so much better and I cannot thank them enough!!
About Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD
- Pain Management
- 24 years of experience
- English
- 1669433298
Education & Certifications
- Intl Spine Pain Med
- MUSC
- MUSC
- MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alexander Jr has an average wait time of Over 45 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alexander Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Yes, you can schedule an appointment online with Dr. Alexander Jr using Healthline FindCare.
Dr. Alexander Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alexander Jr works at
Dr. Alexander Jr has seen patients for Degenerative Disc Disease, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Back Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alexander Jr on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
394 patients have reviewed Dr. Alexander Jr. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alexander Jr.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alexander Jr, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alexander Jr appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.