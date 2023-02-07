Overview of Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD

Dr. John Alexander Jr, MD is a Pain Management Specialist in Mount Pleasant, SC. They specialize in Pain Management, has 24 years of experience. They graduated from MEDICAL UNIVERSITY OF SOUTH CAROLINA and is affiliated with Mount Pleasant Hospital and Roper Hospital.



Dr. Alexander Jr works at Non-Surgical Spine Center - Mount Pleasant in Mount Pleasant, SC with other offices in North Charleston, SC and Charleston, SC. They frequently treat conditions like Degenerative Disc Disease, Post-Laminectomy Syndrome and Back Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.