Dr. John Allahham, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allahham is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
- FindCare
- Internal Medicine Doctors
- KY
- Danville
- Dr. John Allahham, MD
Dr. John Allahham, MD
Overview of Dr. John Allahham, MD
Dr. John Allahham, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Danville, KY. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 29 years of experience, and is board certified in Internal Medicine. They graduated from CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM and is affiliated with Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center.
Dr. Allahham works at
Dr. Allahham's Office Locations
-
1
Commonwealth Urology Danville222 S 3rd St, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 239-5570
-
2
Ear Nose & Throat of Central Kentucky Psc120 Daniel Dr, Danville, KY 40422 Directions (859) 236-0903
Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.
- Ephraim Mcdowell Regional Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories: Very HighFrequency HighFrequency NormalFrequency May Perform
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
NEW FEATURE
What is treatment frequency?
Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:
Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.
Treatment frequency
Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
- View other providers who treat Anxiety
- View other providers who treat Major Depressive Disorder
- View other providers who treat Psychosis Due to Mental Illness
- View other providers who treat Abdominal Pain
- View other providers who treat Abnormal Thyroid
- View other providers who treat Acidosis
- View other providers who treat Acute Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Acute Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Acute Upper Respiratory Infection
- View other providers who treat Acute Venous Embolism Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat ADHD and-or ADD
- View other providers who treat Adjustment Disorder
- View other providers who treat Alcohol Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol or Substance Misuse Screening and Counseling
- View other providers who treat Alcohol-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Alcoholism (Alcohol Dependence)
- View other providers who treat Alkalosis
- View other providers who treat All Headaches (incl. Migraine)
- View other providers who treat Amphetamine and Other Psychostimulant Dependence
- View other providers who treat Anemia
- View other providers who treat Antisocial Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Arterial Blood Gas Test (ABG)
- View other providers who treat Arthritis
- View other providers who treat Arthritis of the Elbow
- View other providers who treat Asthma
- View other providers who treat Atherosclerosis
- View other providers who treat Autism
- View other providers who treat Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Bedsores
- View other providers who treat Bedwetting
- View other providers who treat Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Bipolar Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bladder Infection
- View other providers who treat Blood in Urine (Hematuria)
- View other providers who treat Borderline Personality Disorder
- View other providers who treat Bronchiectasis
- View other providers who treat Bronchitis
- View other providers who treat Bruise of Face, Scalp, or Neck
- View other providers who treat Calcium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Cellulitis
- View other providers who treat Chest Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Chronic Neck Pain
- View other providers who treat Chronic Pain
- View other providers who treat Cocaine Addiction
- View other providers who treat Combination Drug Dependence
- View other providers who treat Conduct Disorder
- View other providers who treat Constipation
- View other providers who treat Conversion Disorder
- View other providers who treat COPD (Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disease)
- View other providers who treat Cough
- View other providers who treat Cyclothymia (Chronic Mood Disorder)
- View other providers who treat Deep Vein Thrombosis (DVT)
- View other providers who treat Dehydration
- View other providers who treat Delusional Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dementia or Depression Screening
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Drugs
- View other providers who treat Dermatitis Due to Substances Taken Internally
- View other providers who treat Developmental and Learning Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Mellitus, Secondary
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 1
- View other providers who treat Diabetes Type 2
- View other providers who treat Diabetes With Renal Manifestations
- View other providers who treat Diabetic Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Diarrhea
- View other providers who treat Difficulty With Walking
- View other providers who treat Dissociative Disorder
- View other providers who treat Dissociative, Conversion, and Factitious Disorders
- View other providers who treat Diverticulitis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Diverticulosis, Intestinal
- View other providers who treat Dizziness
- View other providers who treat Drug and Alcohol Dependence
- View other providers who treat Drug-Induced Mental Disorders
- View other providers who treat Dysentery
- View other providers who treat Dyslipidemia
- View other providers who treat Dysphagia
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia (Chronic Depression)
- View other providers who treat Dysthymia and Cyclothymia (Mood Disorders)
- View other providers who treat Electrocardiogram (EKG)
- View other providers who treat Emotional Disturbances of Childhood and Adolescence
- View other providers who treat Emphysema
- View other providers who treat Enlarged Prostate (BPH)
- View other providers who treat Enteritis
- View other providers who treat Essential Tremor
- View other providers who treat Factitious Disorders
- View other providers who treat Familial Hypercholesterolemia
- View other providers who treat Fever
- View other providers who treat Fibromyalgia
- View other providers who treat Fungal Nail Infection
- View other providers who treat Gait Abnormality
- View other providers who treat Gastritis
- View other providers who treat Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
- View other providers who treat Gastroparesis
- View other providers who treat Gout
- View other providers who treat Group Psychotherapy
- View other providers who treat Headache
- View other providers who treat Heart Disease
- View other providers who treat Heart Palpitations
- View other providers who treat Hernia
- View other providers who treat Hip Pointer Injuries
- View other providers who treat Hypercalcemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperkalemia
- View other providers who treat Hyperlipidemia
- View other providers who treat Hypertension
- View other providers who treat Hypoglycemia
- View other providers who treat Hypokalemia
- View other providers who treat Hypotension
- View other providers who treat Hypotension (Excluding Maternal)
- View other providers who treat Hypothyroidism
- View other providers who treat Impulse Control Disorders
- View other providers who treat Influenza (Flu)
- View other providers who treat Insomnia
- View other providers who treat Iodine Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Irritable Bowel Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Joint Pain
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection
- View other providers who treat Kidney Infection, Acute
- View other providers who treat Leg and Foot Ulcers
- View other providers who treat Lice
- View other providers who treat Limb Pain
- View other providers who treat Limb Swelling Caused by Fluid Overload
- View other providers who treat Lipid Disorders
- View other providers who treat Liver Damage from Alcohol
- View other providers who treat Low Back Pain
- View other providers who treat Low Blood Oxygen Level
- View other providers who treat Magnesium Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Malaise and Fatigue
- View other providers who treat Malnutrition
- View other providers who treat Mania
- View other providers who treat Marijuana Addiction
- View other providers who treat Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea)
- View other providers who treat Migraine
- View other providers who treat Mineral Metabolism Disorders
- View other providers who treat Moles (Benign Skin Lesions)
- View other providers who treat Munchausen Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Muscle Spasm
- View other providers who treat Muscle Weakness
- View other providers who treat Mycobacterial Lung Infection
- View other providers who treat Nausea
- View other providers who treat Neurogenic Bladder
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Amphetamine or Related Acting Sympathomimetic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Antidepressant Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Cocaine Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Drug and Alcohol Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Marijuana Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Opioid Abuse
- View other providers who treat Nondependent Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Abuse
- View other providers who treat Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis
- View other providers who treat Obesity
- View other providers who treat Obsessive-Compulsive Personality Disorder (OCPD)
- View other providers who treat Opioid Dependence
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Knee
- View other providers who treat Osteoarthritis of Shoulder
- View other providers who treat Osteoporosis
- View other providers who treat Overactive Bladder
- View other providers who treat Overweight
- View other providers who treat Peripheral Nerve Disorders
- View other providers who treat Personality Disorders
- View other providers who treat Phobia
- View other providers who treat Pneumonia
- View other providers who treat Polymyalgia Rheumatica (PMR)
- View other providers who treat Polyneuropathy
- View other providers who treat Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD)
- View other providers who treat Psychiatric Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychogenic Disorders (incl. Psychogenic Pain)
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluation
- View other providers who treat Psychological Evaluations Prior to Bariatric Surgery
- View other providers who treat Psychosis
- View other providers who treat Psychotherapy and Psychophysiological Therapy (incl. Biofeedback)
- View other providers who treat Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Restless Leg Syndrome
- View other providers who treat Ringworm
- View other providers who treat Sarcoidosis
- View other providers who treat Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Schizophrenia
- View other providers who treat Schizophreniform and Schizoaffective Disorder
- View other providers who treat Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
- View other providers who treat Sedative, Hypnotic, or Anxiolytic Dependence
- View other providers who treat Shortness of Breath
- View other providers who treat Sinus Bradycardia
- View other providers who treat Sinus Tachycardia
- View other providers who treat Sleep Apnea
- View other providers who treat Smoking Cessation Counseling
- View other providers who treat Somatoform Disorders
- View other providers who treat Suicidal Ideation
- View other providers who treat Swine Flu
- View other providers who treat Tension Headache
- View other providers who treat Thyroid Goiter
- View other providers who treat Tobacco Use Disorder
- View other providers who treat Transient Ischemic Attack (TIA)
- View other providers who treat Trigeminal Neuralgia
- View other providers who treat Urinary Incontinence
- View other providers who treat Urinary Stones
- View other providers who treat Urinary Tract Infection (UTI)
- View other providers who treat Venous Embolism and Thrombosis
- View other providers who treat Venous Insufficiency
- View other providers who treat Vertigo
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin B12 Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Vitamin D Deficiency
- View other providers who treat Wheezing
- View other providers who treat Yeast Infections
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- MultiPlan
- Sagamore Health Network
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work
How was your appointment with Dr. Allahham?
He's not a doctor for everyone but he has changed my life for the better. Before coming to him I was consistently unstable. He's worked with my medication and with my therapist to provide me with the best care. He's one that knows what is best and will not budge when he makes a decision unless he notices something different. He does listen and is caring but don't lie to him or hide what is going on. He has a way of knowing and would call you on it. He's truly there to help.
About Dr. John Allahham, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 29 years of experience
- English
- 1538120126
Education & Certifications
- CASE WESTERN RESERVE CARE SYSTEM
- Internal Medicine
A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Allahham has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allahham accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allahham has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allahham works at
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Allahham. The overall rating for this provider is 1.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allahham.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Allahham, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Allahham appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.