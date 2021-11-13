Overview of Dr. John Alldredge, MD

Dr. John Alldredge, MD is an Otolaryngology (Ear, Nose & Throat) Specialist in Lafayette, LA. They specialize in Ear, Nose, and Throat, has 21 years of experience, and is board certified in Otolaryngology. They graduated from Louisiana State University / School of Medicine In New Orleans and is affiliated with Ochsner Lafayette General Medical Center and Our Lady Of Lourdes Regional Medical Center.



Dr. Alldredge works at LafayetteENT Specialists in Lafayette, LA. They frequently treat conditions like Sinusitis, Chronic Sinusitis and Salivary Gland Stones and Inflammation along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.