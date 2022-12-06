Overview of Dr. John Allen, MD

Dr. John Allen, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Bend, OR. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Medical School At San Antonio and is affiliated with St. Charles Bend and St. Charles Prineville.



Dr. Allen works at Summit Health in Bend, OR. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.