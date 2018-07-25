Dr. John Allen, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Allen, MD
Dr. John Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Charlotte, NC. They graduated from MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA and is affiliated with Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center and Novant Health Rowan Medical Center.
1
Charlotte Eye Ear Nose Throat6035 Fairview Rd Fl 2, Charlotte, NC 28210 Directions (704) 295-3000
2
Blakeney5933 Blakeney Park Dr Ste 200, Charlotte, NC 28277 Directions (704) 295-3311
3
CEENTA Steele Creek13532 Steelecroft Pkwy # 200, Charlotte, NC 28278 Directions (877) 825-6894
4
Statesville646 Hartness Rd, Statesville, NC 28677 Directions (704) 872-4108Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 5:00pm
Hospital Affiliations
- Novant Health Presbyterian Medical Center
- Novant Health Rowan Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I agree with the earlier comment: Excellent surgeon with superb bedside manners. Highly recommended. Saw me in the office on a Sunday afternoon with a retinal detachment and scheduled surgery immediately. Healing as described it would.
- Ophthalmology
- English
Education & Certifications
- The Ohio State University
- The Ohio State University Hospitals
- Erlanger Medical Center Baroness Campus|University Of Tennessee Chattanooga
- MEDICAL COLLEGE OF GEORGIA
- Ophthalmology
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Vitreous Hemorrhage, Retinal Detachment and Retinal Tear and Benign Neoplasm of Eye, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
