Dr. John Allen, MD
Dr. John Allen, MD is an Ophthalmology Specialist in Columbus, OH. They specialize in Ophthalmology, has 37 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University / College of Medicine and is affiliated with Riverside Methodist Hospital.
Olentangy Eye and Laser Associates Inc.3794 Olentangy River Rd, Columbus, OH 43214 Directions (614) 267-4122
- Riverside Methodist Hospital
- Aetna
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Dr. Allen listens and explains things well. He follows up on things that are not resolving quickly. He will see you quickly in an emergency, even if you are not a current patient. His main goal is to save everyone's eyesight, and it is obvious.
- Ophthalmology
- 37 years of experience
- English
- Oh State University Hospital
- Ohio State University / College of Medicine
Dr. Allen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Allen accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Allen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Allen has seen patients for Choroidal Neovascular Membranes (CNVM), Retinitis Pigmentosa (RP) and Retinal Dystrophy, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Allen on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
2 patients have reviewed Dr. Allen. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Allen.
