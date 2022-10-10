Dr. John Allendorf, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Allendorf is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Allendorf, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Allendorf, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Mineola, NY. They specialize in General Surgery, has 26 years of experience. They graduated from Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons and is affiliated with NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital.
Locations
-
1
Sheldon Rudansky MD120 Mineola Blvd Ste 320, Mineola, NY 11501 Directions (516) 663-2436
-
2
Perlmutter Cancer Center - Huntington789 Park Ave, Huntington, NY 11743 Directions (516) 663-2346
-
3
Patchogue office157 E Woodside Ave, Patchogue, NY 11772 Directions (631) 475-1900
Hospital Affiliations
- NYU Langone Health Tisch Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- EmblemHealth
- Empire Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Humana
- Locals (any local)
- MagnaCare
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Oxford Health Plans
- POMCO Group
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I can’t say enough good things about this Dr and his entire staff. Highly recommend
About Dr. John Allendorf, MD
- General Surgery
- 26 years of experience
- English
- 1740364397
Education & Certifications
- Columbia U/Ny Pres Hospital
- New York Presbyterian Hosp Columbia Univ Medical Ctr
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Columbia Univ Coll Of Physicians and Surgeons
- John's Hopkins U
Frequently Asked Questions
