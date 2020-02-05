Dr. John Alley, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alley is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alley, MD
Overview of Dr. John Alley, MD
Dr. John Alley, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They specialize in General Surgery, has 21 years of experience. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Alley works at
Dr. Alley's Office Locations
University of Kansas Department of Surge4000 Cambridge St, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (316) 789-5032
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
About Dr. John Alley, MD
- General Surgery
- 21 years of experience
- English
- 1790805513
Education & Certifications
- UNIVERSITY OF KANSAS / SCHOOL OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alley has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alley accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alley has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alley works at
Dr. Alley has seen patients for Port Placements or Replacements, Gallstones and Umbilical Hernia, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alley on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
12 patients have reviewed Dr. Alley. The overall rating for this provider is 3.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alley.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alley, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alley appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.