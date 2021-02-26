Overview of Dr. John Almirol, MD

Dr. John Almirol, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Russellville, AL. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 33 years of experience. They graduated from Saint Louis University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Russellville Hospital.



Dr. Almirol works at John R Almirol MD in Russellville, AL. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.