Overview

Dr. John Almquist, MD is a Dermatologist in El Paso, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 16 years of experience. They graduated from UNIFORMED SERVICES UNIVERSITY OF THE HEALTH SCIENCES.



Dr. Almquist works at Mountain View Dermatology in El Paso, TX. They frequently treat conditions like Actinic Keratosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.