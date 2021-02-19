Dr. John Alsobrook, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alsobrook is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alsobrook, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview
Dr. John Alsobrook, MD is a Sports Medicine Specialist in Duluth, GA. They specialize in Sports Medicine, has 20 years of experience, and is board certified in Family Practice. They graduated from UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED and is affiliated with Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville.
Dr. Alsobrook works at
Locations
-
1
Quest Diagnostics Pediatric Endocrine - Gwinnett2270 Duluth Highway 120 Ste 100, Duluth, GA 30097 Directions (404) 255-1933
-
2
Hamilton Mill Office2069 Teron Trce, Dacula, GA 30019 Directions (678) 741-3950
-
3
Buford - Orthopaedics and Sports Medicine2914 Vinson Ct, Buford, GA 30518 Directions (404) 255-1933
Hospital Affiliations
- Northeast Georgia Medical Center Gainesville
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- CoreSource
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Government Employees Health Association (GEHA)
- Humana
- Kaiser Permanente
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- MultiPlan
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
* Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
Ratings & Reviews
How was your appointment with Dr. Alsobrook?
Our visit was Amazing!!! My daughter thought he was funny:-)) He is by far the best!!!
About Dr. John Alsobrook, MD
- Sports Medicine
- 20 years of experience
- English
- 1245291616
Education & Certifications
- SOUTH BEND PRIMARY CARE SPORTS MEDICINE FELLOWSHIP
- University of Florida Community Health and Family Medicine
- UNIV OF FL COLL OF MED
- Davidson College
- Family Practice
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alsobrook has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alsobrook accepts Anthem, Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield of Georgia, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alsobrook has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Alsobrook works at
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Alsobrook. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alsobrook.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Alsobrook, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Alsobrook appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.