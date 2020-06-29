Dr. John Altomare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altomare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Altomare, MD
Dr. John Altomare, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.
Berks Center for Digestive Health1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610 Directions (610) 228-3229
Hospital Affiliations
- Reading Hospital
Dr. Altomare will take the time to really dive-in to what is going on with you... he truly understands that GI diseases are experiences that are unique to each patient. I've not once felt rushed or unheard during visits - not during critical care or follow-ups. He asks great questions to really figure out the best path forward.
- GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
- Temple University School of Medicine
Dr. Altomare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Altomare accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Altomare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Altomare has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altomare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
8 patients have reviewed Dr. Altomare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altomare.
