Gastroenterology
4.4 (8)
Accepting new patients
24 years of experience

Offers telehealth

Overview

Dr. John Altomare, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.

Dr. Altomare works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1
    Berks Center for Digestive Health
    1011 Reed Ave Ste 600, Wyomissing, PA 19610

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Reading Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD)
Constipation
Irritable Bowel Syndrome

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD) Chevron Icon
Constipation Chevron Icon
Irritable Bowel Syndrome Chevron Icon
Abdominal Pain Chevron Icon
Crohn's Disease Chevron Icon
Diarrhea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Diarrhea
Diverticulitis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis, Intestinal Chevron Icon
Dysphagia Chevron Icon
Enteritis Chevron Icon
Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Gas-Bloat Syndrome Chevron Icon
Gastritis Chevron Icon
Heartburn Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Inflammatory Bowel Disease Chevron Icon
Lactose Intolerance Chevron Icon
Nausea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Nausea
Reflux Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Ulcerative Colitis Chevron Icon
Viral Hepatitis Chevron Icon
Barrett's Esophagus Chevron Icon
Hepatitis C Chevron Icon
Non-Alcoholic Fatty Liver Disease Chevron Icon
Noninfectious Gastroenteritis and Colitis Chevron Icon
Anal or Rectal Pain Chevron Icon
Anemia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Anemia
Benign Neoplasm of the Digestive System Chevron Icon
Celiac Disease Chevron Icon
Cirrhosis Chevron Icon
Diaphragmatic and-or Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Diffuse Esophageal Spasm Chevron Icon
Duodenitis Chevron Icon
Dysentery Chevron Icon
Eosinophilic Esophagitis Chevron Icon
Esophageal Motility Disorders Chevron Icon
Esophageal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Varices Chevron Icon
Gallstones Chevron Icon
Gastric Ulcer Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Bleeding Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Malabsorption Chevron Icon
Gastroparesis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B - Immune Response Chevron Icon
Hernia Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Hernia
Hiatal Hernia Chevron Icon
Impedance Testing Chevron Icon
Indigestion Chevron Icon
Intestinal Obstruction Chevron Icon
Liver Damage from Alcohol Chevron Icon
Neoplasm of Gastrointestinal Tract Chevron Icon
Non-Neonatal Jaundice Chevron Icon
Pancreatitis Chevron Icon
Unexplained Weight Loss Chevron Icon
VAP Lipid Testing Chevron Icon
Vomiting Disorders Chevron Icon
Wireless pH Testing Chevron Icon
Abdominal Disorders Chevron Icon
Abscess Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Abscess
Achalasia Chevron Icon
All Types of Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Anal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Autoimmune Diseases Chevron Icon
Benign Tumor Chevron Icon
Biliary Atresia Chevron Icon
Biliary Drainage Chevron Icon
Blood Disorders Chevron Icon
Cancer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Cancer
Cholecystitis and Gallstones Chevron Icon
Cholelithiasis Chevron Icon
Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Copper Metabolism Disorders Chevron Icon
Dehydration Chevron Icon
Diverticulitis Chevron Icon
Diverticulosis Chevron Icon
Duodenal Ulcer Chevron Icon
E. coli Food Poisoning Chevron Icon
Esophageal Achalasia and Cardiospasm Chevron Icon
Esophageal Cancer Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diseases Chevron Icon
Esophageal Diverticulum Chevron Icon
Familial Adenomatous Polyposis Chevron Icon
Food Allergy Chevron Icon
Gastroenterology Procedures Chevron Icon
Gastrointestinal Diseases Chevron Icon
Gastrojejunal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Giardiasis Chevron Icon
Hemochromatosis Chevron Icon
Hepatitis A Chevron Icon
Ileus Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ileus
Intestinal Abscess Chevron Icon
Intestinal Ischemia Chevron Icon
Ischemic Colitis Chevron Icon
Mallory-Weiss Syndrome Chevron Icon
Malnutrition Chevron Icon
Megacolon Chevron Icon
Mesenteric Panniculitis Chevron Icon
Pelvic Abscess Chevron Icon
Peptic Ulcer Chevron Icon
Pouchitis Chevron Icon
Primary Biliary Cholangitis Chevron Icon
Pyloric Stenosis Chevron Icon
Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach and Small Intestine Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Cancer Chevron Icon
Stomach Diseases Chevron Icon
Stomal Ulcer Chevron Icon
Ulcer Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ulcer
Vascular Insufficiency of Intestines Chevron Icon
Viral Enteritis Chevron Icon
Viral Infection Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    4.4
    Average provider rating
    Based on 8 ratings
    Patient Ratings (8)
    5 Star
    (6)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Jun 29, 2020
    Dr. Altomare will take the time to really dive-in to what is going on with you... he truly understands that GI diseases are experiences that are unique to each patient. I've not once felt rushed or unheard during visits - not during critical care or follow-ups. He asks great questions to really figure out the best path forward.
    Jun 29, 2020
    Photo: Dr. John Altomare, MD
    About Dr. John Altomare, MD

    Specialties
    • Gastroenterology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 24 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1932173143
    Education & Certifications

    Internship
    • GEISINGER MEDICAL CENTER
    Medical Education
    • Temple University School of Medicine
    Board Certifications
    • Gastroenterology
    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Altomare, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Altomare is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Altomare has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Altomare has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Altomare works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. View the full address on Dr. Altomare’s profile.

    Dr. Altomare has seen patients for Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Altomare on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    8 patients have reviewed Dr. Altomare. The overall rating for this provider is 4.4. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Altomare.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Altomare, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Altomare appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

