Overview

Dr. John Altomare, MD is a Gastroenterology Specialist in Wyomissing, PA. They specialize in Gastroenterology, has 24 years of experience, and is board certified in Gastroenterology. They graduated from Temple University School of Medicine and is affiliated with Reading Hospital.



Dr. Altomare works at Digestive Disease Associates, Wyomissing, PA in Wyomissing, PA. They frequently treat conditions like Gastroesophageal Reflux Disease (GERD), Constipation and Irritable Bowel Syndrome along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.