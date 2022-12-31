Dr. John Alton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Alton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Alton, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Alton, MD
Dr. John Alton, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Berea, OH. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 31 years of experience. They graduated from Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health and is affiliated with Southwest General Health Center.
Dr. Alton works at
Dr. Alton's Office Locations
Southwest General Medical Group1330 W Bagley Rd, Berea, OH 44017 Directions (440) 816-2315
SGMG Womens' Health7255 Old Oak Blvd Ste C202, Middleburg Heights, OH 44130 Directions (440) 816-5390
SGMG Womens' Health18181 Pearl Rd, Strongsville, OH 44136 Directions (440) 816-5390
Hospital Affiliations
- Southwest General Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- AvMed
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Cofinity
- Commercial Insurance Company
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Golden Rule
- Health Net
- HealthSmart
- Humana
- Mail Handlers Benefit Plan (MHBP)
- Medical Mutual of Ohio
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Mutual of Omaha
- UnitedHealthCare
- UPMC Health Plan
Ratings & Reviews
I have seen Dr. Alton over the course of 10 years. Originally I saw him for heavy periods and he went over various options and I ended up getting an ablation. Problem solved with minimal discomfort in the office. Most recently, I was brought in for a thick uterine lining following an internal ultrasound. His office got me in ASAP and once again, he talked with me at my level and went over options. I decided to have a hysterectomy and everyone in his office, SWGH and Dr. Alton, himself, could not have been more accommodating, helpful and patient with me and my many questions. Dr. Alton is easy to talk to and called me himself to answer many of my questions. My healing has been easy so far (3 weeks out) and I felt as though he truly cares about me, his patient.
About Dr. John Alton, MD
- Obstetrics & Gynecology
- 31 years of experience
- English, Korean
- 1326024233
Education & Certifications
- Edward W. Sparrow Hospital
- Ohio State University College Of Medicine And Public Health
- University Of Dayton
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Alton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Alton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Alton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services.
Dr. Alton has seen patients for Human Papillomavirus DNA Testing, Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) and Abnormal Uterine Bleeding , and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Alton on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Alton speaks Korean.
161 patients have reviewed Dr. Alton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.9. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Alton.
