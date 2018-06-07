Dr. John Anastasatos, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anastasatos is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Anastasatos, MD
Dr. John Anastasatos, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Bakersfield, CA. They specialize in Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery, has 27 years of experience. They graduated from Brown University / Alpert Medical School.
1
Adventist Health Physicians Network4909 CENTENNIAL PLAZA WAY, Bakersfield, CA 93312 Directions (661) 241-6700Monday8:00am - 5:00pmTuesday8:00am - 5:00pmWednesday8:00am - 5:00pmThursday8:00am - 5:00pmFriday8:00am - 4:00pm
2
John M Anastasatos MD9330 Stockdale Hwy Ste 300, Bakersfield, CA 93311 Directions (661) 772-7551
3
The Weight Loss Surgery Center of Los Angeles436 N Bedford Dr Ste 215, Beverly Hills, CA 90210 Directions (310) 652-1777
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- Bluegrass Family Health
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Coventry Health Care
- First Health
- Medicare
- Tricare
- UnitedHealthCare
- Worker's Compensation
Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.
I had breast cancer that left me disfigured. Although it had been 10 yrs after the cancer and weight gain and lost, Dr. A was able to bring my body back to being a woman. I was scared and numb in the beginning yet Dr. A with his quiet and kind voice helped me feel important. No question was unanswered and he explained everything. And even when I went home, he was never more than a phone call away. Your nurse gets honorable mention as well. Thank you my knight in shinning armor.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- 27 years of experience
- English, Greek
- 1245285048
- University of Alabama at Birmingham
- Columbia Presbyterian Medical Center
- Brown University / Alpert Medical School
- BROWN UNIVERSITY
