Dr. John Anderson, MD
Overview of Dr. John Anderson, MD
Dr. John Anderson, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Oklahoma City, OK. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 34 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Integris Baptist Medical Center, INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue and Integris Health Edmond.
Dr. Anderson's Office Locations
Orthopedic Associates Inc3301 NW 50th St, Oklahoma City, OK 73112 Directions (405) 947-0911
Hospital Affiliations
- Integris Baptist Medical Center
- INTEGRIS Baptist Medical Center Portland Avenue
- Integris Health Edmond
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerigroup (Wellpoint)
- Anthem
- Assurant Health
- Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Oklahoma
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareOregon
- CareSource
- Cigna
- Community Care Network
- Community Health Choice
- Coventry Health Care
- Coventry Health Care of Oklahoma
- First Health
- Health Net
- HealthPlus
- HealthPlus Amerigroup
- Horizon Blue Cross Blue Shield of New Jersey
- Humana
- Husky Health
- inHealth
- INTotal Health
- Medica
- Medicaid
- Medicare
- Midwest Health Plan
- Molina Healthcare
- MultiPlan
- Peach State Health Plan
- Principal Financial Group
- Simply Healthcare Plans
- Staywell (Wellcare)
- UnitedHealthCare
- Wellcare of Georgia
Ratings & Reviews
Referred to Dr. Anderson after my son broke his arm. He got us in right away and thoroughly explained the injury and the treatment plan. He’s a very patient and kind doctor. My son was the last patient of the day but he did not seem in a rush to get us out. I would recommend him without hesitation.
About Dr. John Anderson, MD
- Orthopedic Surgery
- 34 years of experience
- English, Spanish
- 1407949142
Education & Certifications
- University Of Utah, Primary Children's Medical Center & Intermountain Unit-Shriners Hospital
- Henry Ford Hospital
- UNIVERSITY OF OKLAHOMA / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
- Orthopedic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anderson has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anderson accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anderson has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Anderson speaks Spanish.
86 patients have reviewed Dr. Anderson. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anderson.
