Dr. John Anderson, MD

Dermatology
5.0 (7)
Accepting new patients
15 years of experience

Overview

Dr. John Anderson, MD is a Dermatologist in New Braunfels, TX. They specialize in Dermatology, has 15 years of experience. They graduated from University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School.

Dr. Anderson works at New Braunfels Dermatology Clinic in New Braunfels, TX with other offices in Augusta, GA. They frequently treat conditions like Contact Dermatitis, Excision of Skin Cancer and Candidiasis of Skin and Nails along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    New Braunfels Dermatology Clinic
    901A Loop 337, New Braunfels, TX 78130 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (830) 625-1786
  2. 2
    Georgia Regent University
    1120 15th St, Augusta, GA 30912 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (706) 721-0211
    Monday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Tuesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Wednesday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Thursday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Friday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Saturday
    8:30am - 4:30pm
    Sunday
    8:30am - 4:30pm

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Contact Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Candidiasis of Skin and Nails Chevron Icon
Actinic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Dry Skin Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Dry Skin
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Infection Chevron Icon
Moles (Benign Skin Lesions) Chevron Icon
Shingles Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Shingles
Varicose Eczema Chevron Icon
Destruction of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excision of Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Hair Loss Chevron Icon
Ringworm Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Ringworm
Adjacent Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Athlete's Foot Chevron Icon
Basal Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Carcinoma in Situ of Skin Chevron Icon
Cold Sore Chevron Icon
Destruction of Malignant Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Excessive Sweating Chevron Icon
Excision of Benign Skin Lesion Chevron Icon
Folliculitis Chevron Icon
Itchy Skin Chevron Icon
Jock Itch Chevron Icon
Keloid Scar Chevron Icon
Lipomas Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Lipomas
Melanoma Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Melanoma
Melanoma Screening Chevron Icon
Mole Evaluation Chevron Icon
Nail and Nail Bed Infection Chevron Icon
Psoriasis Chevron Icon
Rosacea Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rosacea
Scabies Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Scabies
Seborrheic Dermatitis Chevron Icon
Seborrheic Keratosis Chevron Icon
Skin Cancer Chevron Icon
Skin Discoloration Chevron Icon
Spider Veins Chevron Icon
Squamous Cell Carcinoma Chevron Icon
Varicose Veins Chevron Icon
Warts Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Warts
Birthmark Chevron Icon
Molluscum Contagiosum Infection Chevron Icon
Rash Chevron Icon
  • View other providers who treat Rash
    Apr 29, 2019
    He had been watching a small (pin head) size spot for a couple of years and noticed a slight change. It was the beginning of a melanoma. I’m so grateful that he found it. 6 months later he noticed that a mole I had had all my life seemed to be changing. It also was abnormal. Removal of both of these was quick & painless.
    — Apr 29, 2019
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Dr. John Anderson, MD

    Dermatology
    15 years of experience
    English
    1760612410
    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    University of Texas Health Science Center / Dental School
    Medical Education

