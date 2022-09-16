See All Orthopedic Surgeons in Torrance, CA
Dr. John Andrawis, MD

Orthopedic Surgery
5.0 (26)
Accepting new patients

Overview of Dr. John Andrawis, MD

Dr. John Andrawis, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Torrance, CA. 

Dr. Andrawis works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. They frequently treat conditions like Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Dr. Andrawis' Office Locations

  1. 1
    Torrance Memorial Physician Network
    23550 Hawthorne Blvd Ste 120, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 517-1216
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  2. 2
    Torrance Memorial Physician Network
    23560 Crenshaw Blvd Ste 102, Torrance, CA 90505 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (310) 784-2355
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Harbor - UCLA Medical Center

Experience & Treatment Frequency

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don't haveenough data are indicated with "May Perform". We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee
Joint Pain
Osteoarthritis
Osteoarthritis of Knee

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Knee Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip and Thigh Chevron Icon
Complications of Joint Prosthesis Chevron Icon
Difficulty With Walking Chevron Icon
Hip Fracture Chevron Icon
Limb Pain Chevron Icon
Hip Arthritis Chevron Icon
Hip Replacement With Robotic Assistance Chevron Icon
Knee Arthritis Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Ankle and Foot Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hand or Wrist Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hands Chevron Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
    • Blue Shield of California
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    5.0
    Average provider rating
    Based on 26 ratings
    Patient Ratings (26)
    5 Star
    (26)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (0)
    How was your appointment with Dr. Andrawis?

    Sep 16, 2022
    He’s very knowledgeable and gives a patient all information needed and answers any questions you may have. He spends the time needed with his patients and doesn’t rush. He’s friendly and very welcoming I highly recommend him.
    — Sep 16, 2022
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    About Dr. John Andrawis, MD

    Specialties
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Specialties
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1861744419
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Board Certifications
    • Orthopedic Surgery
    Board Certifications
    What's a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider's dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they've taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. John Andrawis, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrawis is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.

    Dr. Andrawis has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Andrawis has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Andrawis works at Torrance Memorial Physician Network in Torrance, CA. View the full address on Dr. Andrawis’s profile.

    Dr. Andrawis has seen patients for Joint Pain, Osteoarthritis and Osteoarthritis of Knee, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Andrawis on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    26 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrawis. The overall rating for this provider is 5.0. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrawis.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Andrawis, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Andrawis appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.