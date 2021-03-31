Overview of Dr. John Andrews, MD

Dr. John Andrews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.



Dr. Andrews works at Westside Internal Medicine in Santa Monica, CA. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.