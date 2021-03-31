Dr. John Andrews, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Andrews is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Andrews, MD
Overview of Dr. John Andrews, MD
Dr. John Andrews, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Santa Monica, CA. They specialize in Internal Medicine, has 23 years of experience. They graduated from Medical College of Virginia and is affiliated with Cedars - Sinai Medical Center and Providence Saint John's Health Center.
Dr. Andrews' Office Locations
Westside Internal Medicine2121 Wilshire Blvd Ste 307, Santa Monica, CA 90403 Directions (310) 264-0165
Hospital Affiliations
- Cedars - Sinai Medical Center
- Providence Saint John's Health Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Very personable, not patriarchal, wonderful staff; would recommend to anybody
About Dr. John Andrews, MD
- Internal Medicine
- 23 years of experience
- English
- 1447262126
Education & Certifications
- Univ Of Pitts Med Ctr
- Medical College of Virginia
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Andrews has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Andrews accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Andrews has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
16 patients have reviewed Dr. Andrews. The overall rating for this provider is 3.7. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Andrews.
