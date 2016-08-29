Overview

Dr. John Andrews, MD is a General Surgery Specialist in Lake Forest, IL. They specialize in General Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Colon & Rectal Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Northwestern Medicine Lake Forest Hospital.



Dr. Andrews works at Northwestern Grayslake Outpatient Care Center in Lake Forest, IL. They frequently treat conditions like Appendectomy, Laparoscopic and Anorectal Abscess along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.