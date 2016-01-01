Dr. John Anhalt, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anhalt is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Anhalt, MD
Dr. John Anhalt, MD is a Cataract Surgery Specialist in Philadelphia, PA. They specialize in Cataract Surgery, has 8 years of experience, and is board certified in Ophthalmology. They graduated from The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio and is affiliated with Thomas Jefferson University Hospital.
Cataract & Primary Eye Care840 Walnut St Ste 1230, Philadelphia, PA 19107 Directions (215) 928-3041
- Thomas Jefferson University Hospital
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Capital Blue Cross
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- Geisinger Health Plan
- Harvard Pilgrim Health Care
- Humana
- UPMC
- Cataract Surgery
- 8 years of experience
- English
- Wills Eye Institute
- Wills Eye Institute
- University of Texas at Austin Dell Medical School
- The University Of Texas School Of Medicine At San Antonio
- Ophthalmology
