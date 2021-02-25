See All Obstetricians & Gynecologists in Saint Louis, MO
Dr. John Anstey, MD Icon-share Share Profile
icon-circle-check
Link Copied!
Profile link copied to clipboard!

Dr. John Anstey, MD

Obstetrics & Gynecology
4.8 (25)
Call for new patient details
50 years of experience

Overview of Dr. John Anstey, MD

Dr. John Anstey, MD is an Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialist in Saint Louis, MO. They specialize in Obstetrics & Gynecology, has 50 years of experience, and is board certified in Obstetrics & Gynecology. They graduated from SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER and is affiliated with Mercy Hospital St. Louis, Missouri Baptist Medical Center and St. Luke's Hospital.

Dr. Anstey works at Saint Ann OB/GYN Inc in Saint Louis, MO. They frequently treat conditions like Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status along with other conditions at varying frequencies. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Advertisement
These providers are on the medical staff of BJC Medical Group
Compare with other Obstetrics & Gynecology Specialists
Compare with other nearby providers
Dr. Margaret Gray-Swain, MD
Dr. Margaret Gray-Swain, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Kathleen Jaeger, MD
Dr. Kathleen Jaeger, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
Dr. Claudia Krasnoff, MD
Dr. Claudia Krasnoff, MD
0.0 (0)
View Profile
These providers are on the medical staff of BJC Medical Group.

Dr. Anstey's Office Locations

  1. 1
    Mederi
    2821 N Ballas Rd Ste 255, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-2880
  2. 2
    St Ann Ob. Gyn. Inc.
    3009 N Ballas Rd Ste 356C, Saint Louis, MO 63131 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (314) 432-2880

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Mercy Hospital St. Louis
  • Missouri Baptist Medical Center
  • St. Luke's Hospital

Experience & Treatment Frequency

NEW FEATURE

What is treatment frequency?

Our treatment frequency feature helps you understand howoften a provider performs or treats a specificprocedure/condition compared to other doctors. Providersrank in one of four frequency categories:

Very HighFrequency
HighFrequency
NormalFrequency
May Perform

Specific procedures/conditions that don’t haveenough data are indicated with “May Perform”. We encourageyou to contact the provider with questions about theirexperience.

Search for conditions or procedures.
Pap Smear
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis
Pap Smear
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis

Treatment frequency



Many providers have expertise treating multiple conditions or procedures. FindCare uses a variety of data sources to determine which conditions or procedures a provider treats and their level of experience.
Pap Smear Chevron Icon
Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status Chevron Icon
Vaginitis and-or Vaginosis Chevron Icon
Bacteriuria Screening Chevron Icon
Breast Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Cervicitis Chevron Icon
Chlamydia Infection Screening Chevron Icon
Dipstick Urinalysis Chevron Icon
Excessive Menstrual Bleeding Chevron Icon
Fetal Cardiac Screening Chevron Icon
Fetal Ultrasound Chevron Icon
First Trimester Screening Chevron Icon
Genetic Screening for Breast Cancer Chevron Icon
Gonorrhea Screening Chevron Icon
Gynecologic Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Hepatitis B Virus Screening Chevron Icon
Herpes Simplex Screening Chevron Icon
HIV Screening Chevron Icon
Infertility Evaluation Chevron Icon
Mammography Chevron Icon
Menopausal and Postmenopausal Disorders Chevron Icon
Menopause Evaluation and Treatment Chevron Icon
Menstrual Disorders (incl. Dysmenorrhea) Chevron Icon
Newborn Metabolic Screening Chevron Icon
Nuchal Translucency Screening Chevron Icon
Osteopenia Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cancer Screening Chevron Icon
Ovarian Cysts Chevron Icon
Perimenopause Chevron Icon
Phenylketonuria Screening Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Non-Stress Test Chevron Icon
Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Rh Incompatibility Screening Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Infections Screening Chevron Icon
STD Screening Chevron Icon
Symptomatic Menopause Chevron Icon
Syphilis Screening Chevron Icon
Trichomoniasis Screening Chevron Icon
Urine Pregnancy Test Chevron Icon
Vaginosis Screening Chevron Icon
Yeast Infections Chevron Icon
Atrophic Vaginitis Chevron Icon
Breast Pain Chevron Icon
Breech Position Chevron Icon
C-Section Chevron Icon
Cervical Polyps Chevron Icon
Colposcopy Chevron Icon
Destruction or Excision of Lesion of Cervix (incl. LEEP) Chevron Icon
Encounters for Normal Pregnancies Chevron Icon
Excision, Shaving, or Destruction of Skin and Subcutaneous Tissue (incl. Mohs Micrographic Surgery), Tissue Transfer Chevron Icon
Fecal Occult Blood Test for Colorectal Cancer Chevron Icon
Gestational Diabetes Chevron Icon
Hemorrhoids Chevron Icon
Hypertension Chevron Icon
Miscarriages Chevron Icon
Noninflammatory Cervical Disorders Chevron Icon
Osteoporosis Chevron Icon
Pap Smear Abnormalities Chevron Icon
Sexually Transmitted Diseases (STDs) Chevron Icon
Uterine Fibroids Chevron Icon
Uterine Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal and Pelvic Prolapse Chevron Icon
Vaginal Delivery and VBAC Chevron Icon
Vaginal Prolapse Chevron Icon
Wound Repair Chevron Icon
Check your insurance
    Close Icon
    Please double-check when making an appointment.

    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • Anthem
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • First Health
    • Humana
    • MultiPlan

    * Please verify this information when scheduling an appointment.

    Ratings & Reviews
    Reviews are displayed in date order and collected from patients who have agreed to reporting accurate and fair reviews. Providers with no reviews may have a new FindCare profile, or no submitted reviews on FindCare yet.

    Learn more about how FindCare's ratings and reviews work

    4.8
    Average provider rating
    Based on 25 ratings
    Patient Ratings (25)
    5 Star
    (24)
    4 Star
    (0)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (1)
    Leave a review

    How was your appointment with Dr. Anstey?

    Feb 25, 2021
    Dr. Anstey provides concierge care for all his patients. If you call with a question, he personally calls you back. We were having trouble getting pregnant and another referred us straight to IVF. Stress level was through the roof. Two friends sent me to Dr. Anstey and our stress level dropped immediately and turns out I got pregnant the next week! He is zen- just what I needed. Then our second son was born with Down syndrome and he called me every year around his birthday just to see how I was doing. No one else did that. Dr. Anstey is the best of the best.
    — Feb 25, 2021
    Read more reviews on Healthgrades
    Photo: Dr. John Anstey, MD
    How would you rate your experience with Dr. John Anstey, MD?
    • Likelihood of recommending Dr. Anstey to family and friends

    Dr. Anstey's Office & Staff

    • Ease of scheduling urgent appointments
    • Office environment, cleanliness, comfort, etc.
    • Staff friendliness and courteousness
    • Total wait time (waiting & exam rooms)

    Experience with Dr. Anstey

    • Level of trust in provider's decisions
    • How well provider explains medical condition(s)
    • How well provider listens and answers questions
    • Spends appropriate amount of time with patients

    Tell Us About Yourself

    • Your gender:
    • Your age group:
    • Number of office visits you've had in the last 2 years:

    Finish Here

    • How would you like to confirm your survey information?
      Standard text messaging and data rates may apply.
    Thank you for sharing your feedback about Dr. John Anstey, MD.

    About Dr. John Anstey, MD

    Specialties
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Specialties
    Years of Experience
    • 50 years of experience
    Years of Experience
    Years of experience represents how long a provider has been practicing in their field since graduating from medical school. Not all providers will have this information available.
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    Languages Spoken
    NPI Number
    • 1669470878
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Medical Education
    • SAINT LOUIS UNIVERSITY / HEALTH SCIENCES CENTER
    Medical Education
    Board Certifications
    • Obstetrics & Gynecology
    Board Certifications
    What’s a board certification and why is it important that my provider has one?

    A board certification represents a provider’s dedication to ongoing training in one or more specialties, including the completion of intensive exams. While not all specialties have board certifications, if your provider does have one they’ve taken the extra step to master their specialty and to keep up with the latest advancements in their field.

    Frequently Asked Questions

    Dr. Anstey has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).

    Dr. Anstey has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.

    Dr. Anstey works at Saint Ann OB/GYN Inc in Saint Louis, MO. View the full address on Dr. Anstey’s profile.

    Dr. Anstey has seen patients for Pap Smear and Asymptomatic Post-Menopausal Status, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Anstey on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.

    25 patients have reviewed Dr. Anstey. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anstey.

    Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Anstey, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Anstey appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.

    Are you Dr. John Anstey, MD?

    Claim your profile through Healthgrades to keep it updated and reach more patients.

    It’s free and only takes a minute.

    CLAIM MY PROFILE

    Search

    Primary Care
    Close Icon

    In the event of a medical emergency, dial 911 or visit your closest emergency room immediately.