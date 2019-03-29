Dr. John Anthony Jr, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anthony Jr is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Anthony Jr, MD
Dr. John Anthony Jr, MD is a Dermatologist in Montgomery, AL. They specialize in Dermatology, has 32 years of experience. They graduated from University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences and is affiliated with East Alabama Medical Center.
Montgomery Dermatology4712 Berry Blvd, Montgomery, AL 36106 Directions (334) 834-3094
- East Alabama Medical Center
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Humana
- MultiPlan
I would recommend Dr. Anthony to anyone-great staff , easy access, appointments on time.
- Dermatology
- 32 years of experience
- English
- 1184790479
- University of Arkansas For Medical Sciences
Dr. Anthony Jr has an average wait time of 16 – 30 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anthony Jr accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anthony Jr has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
