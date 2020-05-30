Dr. John Anton, MD is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Anton is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Anton, MD
Overview of Dr. John Anton, MD
Dr. John Anton, MD is an Internal Medicine Specialist in Livingston, NJ. They graduated from WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE and is affiliated with Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center.
Dr. Anton's Office Locations
John Anton MD340 E Northfield Rd Ste 1A, Livingston, NJ 07039 Directions (973) 994-2088
Hospital Affiliations
- Cooperman Barnabas Medical Center
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Amerihealth
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- QualCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr Anton is a caring professional. He shows great concern for his patients and goes beyond what’s expected to help. His diagnostic skills are excellent and he has saved lives by insisting on further investigation of pain or other serious symptoms.
About Dr. John Anton, MD
- Internal Medicine
- English
Education & Certifications
- WE WROCLAWIU IM. PIASTOW SLASKICH / ACADEMY OF MEDICINE
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Anton has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Anton accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Anton has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
13 patients have reviewed Dr. Anton. The overall rating for this provider is 4.6. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Anton.
