Dr. John Antonetti, MD
Overview of Dr. John Antonetti, MD
Dr. John Antonetti, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in Dallas, TX. They completed their fellowship with University of Texas Medical Branch
Clinique Dallas Plastic Surgery7777 Forest Ln Ste C230, Dallas, TX 75230 Directions (972) 566-2010
Experience & Treatment Frequency
Dr. Antonetti performed my breadt augmentation and my lipo. At first when I met him I could tell he was VERY quiet and straight to the point.. I chose Dr. Antonetti was how he took his time to look at my breast and recommend what was the best procedure to do. No other doctor had suggested the mastroplexy (something like that, procedure is through the nipples) he took his time and gave the me the best Advice. He is honest is very sweet and talented doctor.
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, Spanish
- 1992916266
- University of Texas Medical Branch
Dr. Antonetti speaks Spanish.
