Overview of Dr. John Antoniades, MD

Dr. John Antoniades, MD is an Orthopedic Surgery Specialist in Baltimore, MD. They specialize in Orthopedic Surgery, has 30 years of experience, and is board certified in Orthopedic Surgery. They graduated from MARYLAND MEDICAL COLLEGE and is affiliated with Ascension Saint Agnes Hospital.



Dr. Antoniades works at The Training Room Inc. in Baltimore, MD. They frequently treat conditions like Osteoarthritis of Knee, Osteoarthritis and Bursitis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Cigna and Humana as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.