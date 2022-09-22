Dr. Apostolides has an average wait time of Under 10 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. John Apostolides, MD
Offers telehealth
Overview of Dr. John Apostolides, MD
Dr. John Apostolides, MD is a Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery Specialist in San Diego, CA. They completed their residency with The Johns Hopkins Hospital
Dr. Apostolides works at
Dr. Apostolides' Office Locations
Scripps Physicians Medical Group1322 Scott St Ste 102, San Diego, CA 92106 Directions (619) 222-3339
Hospital Affiliations
- Scripps Memorial Hospital La Jolla
Experience & Treatment Frequency
View All Accepted Carriers
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield of California
- Blue Shield of California
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- MultiPlan
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Apostolides and his staff are amazing. I felt right at home when meeting with him. He explained everything and answered all of my questions. He is also very responsive by email. He is also available everyday ( yes weekends as well) for his patients. Most surgeons are not like that. I recommend him to everyone.
About Dr. John Apostolides, MD
- Cosmetic, Plastic & Reconstructive Surgery
- English, French
Education & Certifications
- The Johns Hopkins Hospital
- Plastic Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Apostolides accepts Aetna, Anthem and Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Apostolides has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Apostolides works at
Dr. Apostolides has seen patients for Capsular Contracture of Breast Implant, Breast Reconstruction and Breast Reduction, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Apostolides on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
Dr. Apostolides speaks French.
9 patients have reviewed Dr. Apostolides. The overall rating for this provider is 4.1. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Apostolides.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Apostolides, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Apostolides appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.