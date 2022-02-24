See All Pain Medicine Doctors in Carmel, IN
Dr. John Arbuckle, MD

Pain Medicine
3.3 (31)
Accepting new patients

Overview

Dr. John Arbuckle, MD is a Pain Medicine Specialist in Carmel, IN. They completed their residency with Ind University Hosps

Dr. Arbuckle works at VITTO MD in Carmel, IN with other offices in Kokomo, IN. They frequently treat conditions like Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement), Low Back Pain and Spinal Stenosis along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield and Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.

Locations

  1. 1
    Indiana Spine Group
    13225 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 228-7000
  2. 2
    Indiana Spine Group - Kokomo
    821 N Dixon Rd, Kokomo, IN 46901 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (765) 450-0111
    Monday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Tuesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Wednesday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Thursday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
    Friday
    8:00am - 5:00pm
  3. 3
    Indiana Spine Hospital
    13219 N Meridian St, Carmel, IN 46032 Icon Directions Right Arrow Directions Phone Icon (317) 795-2000

Hospital Affiliations
Admitting Hospitals

Admitting hospitals are where the provider is credentialed to see patients, perform procedures, and send patients for continuous care.

  • Ascension Saint Vincent Carmel
  • Ascension St. Vincent Kokomo

Experience & Treatment Frequency

Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement)
Low Back Pain
Spinal Stenosis
Radiculopathy (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
Low Back Pain Chevron Icon
Spinal Stenosis Chevron Icon
Back Pain Chevron Icon
Chronic Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Degenerative Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Intervertebral Disc Disease Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Spine Chevron Icon
Spondylolisthesis Chevron Icon
All Headaches (incl. Migraine) Chevron Icon
Headache Chevron Icon
Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Enthesopathy of Hip (incl. Trochanteric Bursitis) Chevron Icon
Osteoarthritis of Hip Chevron Icon
Pathological Spine Fracture Chevron Icon
Post-Laminectomy Syndrome Chevron Icon
Scoliosis Chevron Icon
Spinal Cord Injury Chevron Icon
Spine Deformities Chevron Icon
Spine Fractures, Traumatic Chevron Icon
Spondylitis Chevron Icon
Upper Back Pain Chevron Icon
Anesthesia Chevron Icon
Arthritis Chevron Icon
Benign Chronic Pain Syndrome Chevron Icon
Chronic Pain Chevron Icon
Complex Regional Pain Syndrome (CRPS) Chevron Icon
Diabetic Polyneuropathy Chevron Icon
Epidural Lysis of Adhesions (LOA) Chevron Icon
Epidural Steroid Injections Chevron Icon
Facet Joint Pain Chevron Icon
Fibromyalgia Chevron Icon
Lumbar Disc Degeneration Chevron Icon
Lumbar Herniated Disc Chevron Icon
Lumbar Radiculopathy Chevron Icon
Migraine Chevron Icon
Myelopathy Chevron Icon
Neck Pain Chevron Icon
Nerve Blocks Chevron Icon
Pain Management Chevron Icon
Patellofemoral Pain Syndrome or Knee Pain Chevron Icon
Reflex Sympathetic Dystrophy Chevron Icon
Sciatica (Not Due to Disc Displacement) Chevron Icon
    View All Accepted Carriers

    • Aetna
    • American Republic
    • Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Illinois
    • Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
    • Cigna
    • Commercial Insurance Company
    • CoreSource
    • Coventry Health Care
    • EmblemHealth
    • Health Net
    • Humana
    • Medicaid
    • Medicare
    • Medico
    • MultiPlan
    • Mutual of Omaha
    • National Elevator
    • Pekin Insurance
    • Pyramid Life
    • Sagamore Health Network
    • Thrivent Financial
    • Tricare
    • UnitedHealthCare

    Ratings & Reviews
    3.3
    Average provider rating
    Based on 31 ratings
    Patient Ratings (31)
    5 Star
    (17)
    4 Star
    (1)
    3 Star
    (0)
    2 Star
    (0)
    1 Star
    (13)
    Feb 24, 2022
    My experience was wonderful. Dr Arbuckle delivered excellent patient care.
    Erin — Feb 24, 2022
    About Dr. John Arbuckle, MD

    Specialties
    • Pain Medicine
    Languages Spoken
    • English
    NPI Number
    • 1043292188
    NPI Number
    A National Provider Identifier (NPI) is a unique 10-digit identifier issued by the government to healthcare providers.

    Education & Certifications

    Residency
    • Ind University Hosps
    Internship
    • Indiana University School of Medicine
    Undergraduate School
    • Indiana University
    Board Certifications
    • Anesthesiology
