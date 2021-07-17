Dr. John Arsen, DPM is accepting new patients on Healthline FindCare. You can check to see if Dr. Arsen is offering online scheduling or call the provider’s office for more information.
Dr. John Arsen, DPM is a Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery Specialist in Lake Orion, MI. They specialize in Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery, has 38 years of experience, and is board certified in Foot Surgery. They graduated from University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago and is affiliated with Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital.
Lake Orion Foot & Ankle1251 S Lapeer Rd Ste 101, Lake Orion, MI 48360 Directions (248) 693-7700
Hospital Affiliations
- Ascension Providence Rochester Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- First Health
- HAP Insurance
- Humana
- Medicare
- MultiPlan
- Principal Financial Group
- Priority Health
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
I would like to leave a review....... PUT YOUR BEST FOOT FORWARD... BY Della Carian.... The first day I entered his office I had tears running down my face ...... But the same day I left his office , I had no pain , not even a trace.... I can't tell you how wonderful it is to walk , and jump, each and every day... so this simple little poem is simply coming to say... If you live in the Oxford , Lk Orion area, and have trouble with your feet..... Just call his office , make an appointment and give yourself a treat.... And you will thank me,, and so will your feet ..... P. S. He was so kind and he really cared about my pain. All I can say is if you have trouble with your feet , give him a call . I know I am so happy that I did..... OH can't forget his staff are just wonderful too..
- Podiatric Foot & Ankle Surgery
- 38 years of experience
- English
- 1861570228
Education & Certifications
- Southwest Detriot Hospital
- University Of Illinois College Of Medicine Chicago
- Michigan State University
- Foot Surgery and Podiatric Orthopedics and Primary Podiatric Medicine
Dr. Arsen has an average wait time of 10 – 15 minutes at their office(s).
Dr. Arsen accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Arsen has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
11 patients have reviewed Dr. Arsen. The overall rating for this provider is 4.8. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Arsen.
