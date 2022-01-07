Overview

Dr. John Ashcraft, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / College of Osteoapthic Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.



Dr. Ashcraft works at University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center in Kansas City, KS with other offices in Overland Park, KS and Westwood, KS. They frequently treat conditions like Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain along with other conditions at varying frequencies. They are accepting new patients and accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield as well as other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to schedule an appointment and to confirm all accepted insurance plans.