Dr. John Ashcraft, DO
Overview
Dr. John Ashcraft, DO is a General Surgery Specialist in Kansas City, KS. They graduated from University of Health Sciences / College of Osteoapthic Medicine and is affiliated with University Of Kansas Hospital.
Dr. Ashcraft works at
Locations
University of Kansas Hospital Transplant Center3901 Rainbow Blvd, Kansas City, KS 66160 Directions (913) 588-1227Monday7:30am - 5:00pmTuesday7:30am - 5:00pmWednesday7:30am - 5:00pmThursday7:30am - 5:00pmFriday7:30am - 5:00pm
The University of Kansas Hospital10710 Nall Ave, Overland Park, KS 66211 Directions (913) 588-1227
Westwood Medical Pavilion and the Richard and Annette Bloch Cancer Care Pavilion2650 Shawnee Mission Pkwy, Westwood, KS 66205 Directions (913) 588-1227
Hospital Affiliations
- University Of Kansas Hospital
Experience & Treatment Frequency
- Aetna
- Anthem
- Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Blue Cross Blue Shield
- CareFirst Blue Cross Blue Shield
- Cigna
- Commercial Insurance Company
- First Health
- Humana
- MultiPlan
- UnitedHealthCare
Ratings & Reviews
Dr. Ashcraft and his team at KU exceeded all of my expectations, from the moment I met him I knew I wanted him to do my surgery. I have been fighting diverticulitis for over 10 years and he really put me at ease from the moment I met him. Thank you Dr. Ashcraft and your team.
About Dr. John Ashcraft, DO
- General Surgery
- English
Education & Certifications
- University of Tennessee Health Science Center
- University Ky Chandler Med Ctr
- University of Health Sciences / College of Osteoapthic Medicine
- Colon & Rectal Surgery
Frequently Asked Questions
Dr. Ashcraft accepts Aetna, Anthem and Anthem Blue Cross Blue Shield, and other major insurance plans. Please call ahead to confirm all accepted insurance plans.
Dr. Ashcraft has indicated that they do offer telehealth services. Please call the provider’s office at for more information.
Dr. Ashcraft has seen patients for Colorectal Cancer, Anal and Rectal Cancer and Anal or Rectal Pain, and more. You can see other conditions treated by Dr. Ashcraft on their profile. Please call the provider’s office to confirm all visit reasons.
21 patients have reviewed Dr. Ashcraft. The overall rating for this provider is 4.3. You can read verified reviews and ratings and leave your own review based on your experience with Dr. Ashcraft.
Whether a person prefers to schedule an appointment online or over the phone with Dr. Ashcraft, there are benefits to both methods. A person calling to schedule an with Dr. Ashcraft appointment can ask questions about the practice, provider availability, conditions treated, procedures performed, and if their insurance carrier is accepted. While online scheduling is quicker, easier, allows one to view a wide range of appointment times, and may provide the ability to sync with a personal calendar.